Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,237 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 134.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $7,918,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,066. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

