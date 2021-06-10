Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 269.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.90. 16,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.