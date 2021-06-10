Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

NYSEARCA SENT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,733. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.