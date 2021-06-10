Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,779.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $897,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $108.78. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

