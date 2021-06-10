Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,612 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,804. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.36. 51,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,801. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.26 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.19.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

