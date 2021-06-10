Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 5th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $20.60 on Thursday, hitting $2,512.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,336.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

