Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $22.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,513.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,336.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,505.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.