Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $291,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

