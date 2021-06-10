American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.19

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 2619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after buying an additional 429,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.