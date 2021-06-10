American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

