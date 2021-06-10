American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.