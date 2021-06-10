American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

