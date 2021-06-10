American International Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $43.64 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 174.56 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

