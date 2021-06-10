American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

