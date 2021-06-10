American International Group Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.