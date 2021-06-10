American International Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSII opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

