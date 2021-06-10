American International Group Inc. Sells 967 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

