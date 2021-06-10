American International Group Inc. Sells 972 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.