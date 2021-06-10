AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.