AMS Capital Ltda Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Etsy comprises approximately 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Etsy were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.04. 51,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,383. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

