Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce $71.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.69 million to $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 2,548,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,656. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.