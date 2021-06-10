Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.54. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at $615,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,357.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $2,345,914. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.73. 110,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,283. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

