Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $148.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.88 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $595.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

EBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 528,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,702. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.