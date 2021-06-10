Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,876,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

