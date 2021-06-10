Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 44,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,986. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.