Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SFNC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,510. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

