Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Teradyne reported sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.71. 1,242,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

