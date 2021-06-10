Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.20. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $66.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

