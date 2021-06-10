Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million.

BLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.55. 9,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,109. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 3.89.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

