Analysts Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEDU opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

