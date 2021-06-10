Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

