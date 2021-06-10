Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 957,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $73.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

