Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $484.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.00 million and the highest is $500.20 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $349.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,303,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. 418,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,728. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

