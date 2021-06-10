Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.69). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 1,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

