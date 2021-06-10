Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 26,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

