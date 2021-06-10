Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 799,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

