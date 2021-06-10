Analysts Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.74. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,460. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

