Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

