Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

QSR opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

