Analysts Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) PT at $11.81

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. 15,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

