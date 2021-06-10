Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT at €139.17

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.17 ($163.73).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EPA:SU traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €131.76 ($155.01). The stock had a trading volume of 691,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €132.31.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

