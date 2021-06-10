Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Boeing (NYSE: BA):

6/8/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $307.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

5/21/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $233.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

4/29/2021 – The Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $233.00.

4/29/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,628,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

