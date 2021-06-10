Analyzing Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolve Group and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.73, indicating a potential downside of 11.09%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 25.51%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 6.82 $56.79 million $0.70 78.30 ThredUp $186.01 million 14.18 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Revolve Group beats ThredUp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

