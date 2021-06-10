Analyzing Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77 MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.67%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36% MultiPlan N/A -9.59% -3.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.98 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -40.07 MultiPlan $937.76 million 6.28 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -7.88

Shift4 Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Shift4 Payments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

