AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AngioDynamics worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

