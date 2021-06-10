Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.97

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.