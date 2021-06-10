Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.97

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

