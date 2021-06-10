ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.75.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

