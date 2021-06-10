Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 in the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Anterix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

