Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 1.9% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.17. 24,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.65. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

