Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 745 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Ray Kappus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15.

Redfin stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

